Responding to the ongoing unlawful use of force by the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) to suppress peaceful protests that followed municipal elections across Mozambique on 11 October, including the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Chiúre municipality, Cabo Delgado province, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

“The police’s unlawful and unnecessary use of force against peaceful protesters is a violation of international human rights law and is not in compliance with regional and international human rights standards on the use of force. The actions we have documented, including the unnecessary use of tear gas and the firing of live ammunition, are a continuation of a disturbing pattern of reckless and unlawful tactics used by Mozambique’s police against protesters.

“It is clear that the police’s intention here was to create an environment of intimidation to discourage anyone who may try to exercise their right to peacefully protest against the state authorities.

“The authorities must immediately open a thorough and impartial investigation into the officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in Chiúre and injured two protesters in Nampula and Gurúe, as well as all other incidents of unlawful use of force, and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice in fair trials.”

Amnesty International is also calling for the immediate release of supporters of the opposition Renamo party, hundreds of whom have been arbitrarily detained for taking part in the protests.