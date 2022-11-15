The Government of Senegal, through the Ministry of the Interior (https://Interieur.Sec.Gouv.sn/), has awarded Motorola Solutions (http://bit.ly/3Agqg0V) a contract to deploy a nationwide secure and resilient communications ASTRO P25 radio network (http://bit.ly/3X10lUN) to modernize public safety communications in Senegal.

This new network will improve public safety by streamlining communication between Senegal’s police, fire, ambulance and other emergency services and will reduce emergency response times.

“Our investment in this state-of-the-art communications network will help to improve citizens’ safety,” said Antoine Felix Abdoulayer Diome, Minister of the Interior in Senegal, adding: “By modernizing our technology, emergency services across the country can trust that they will receive clear communication in the moments when they need it the most.”

The ASTRO P25 radio system will span more than 100 sites in Senegal. Motorola Solutions will also provide 24/7 technical support and maintenance.

“The ASTRO P25 network will enable Senegal’s emergency services to work more closely together, ensuring each agency has greater visibility of broader operations to enhance public safety,” said Patrick Fitting, head of sales Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at Motorola Solutions. “The new network will also bring significant economic benefits to the country via extensive sub-contracts and employment opportunities for Senegalese companies to support the system’s installation and ongoing maintenance.”

Media Contact:

Susanne Stier

Motorola Solutions

Mobile: +49 (0)172 6161773

Susanne.Stier@motorolasolutions.com

