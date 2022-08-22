Motorola Solutions (www.MotorolaSolutions.com) (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired Barrett Communications, a global provider of specialized radio communications trusted by customers in civil security, border security, coast guard and additional government and private sectors. The company is based in Perth, Western Australia.
Barrett Communications designs high frequency (HF) and very high frequency (VHF) mission-critical radio communications, complementary to Motorola Solutions’ existing radio portfolio. This technology is designed to enable critical communications in any location without the need for infrastructure, making it ideal for supporting security and peacekeeping operations, as well as humanitarian response efforts during natural disasters.
“Motorola Solutions and Barrett Communications are united in their purpose of delivering the vital communications that organizations around the world depend on to help further safety,” said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president, International Sales, Motorola Solutions. “Barrett brings us a new portfolio of communications capabilities beyond traditional land mobile radio, allowing us to support highly specialized operations.”
The acquisition reaffirms Motorola Solutions’ commitment to innovation and leadership in mission-critical communications, expanding its portfolio and extending its reach in international markets.
"We are excited to join the Motorola Solutions team,” said Andrew Burt, CEO, Barrett Communications. “We look forward to building upon Motorola Solutions’ industry-leading portfolio, extending critical voice communications to support essential operations, humanitarian work and disaster response and recovery.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Motorola Solutions.
