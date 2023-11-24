Morocco welcomes the announcement of a temporary truce agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, said November 23, 2023, in Rabat.

Morocco also praises the mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States which led to this agreement, Bourita said at a joint press conference with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, following their talks.

Bourita stressed that Morocco welcomes this important effort which resulted in this agreement that could represent an essential milestone for thinking about a lasting and verifiable ceasefire.

De-escalation, as underlined by HM King Mohammed VI on numerous occasions, the latest of which during the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, is key to enable the delivery of humanitarian aid and launch a process that could lead to a lasting ceasefire, the minister pointed out.

Morocco underlines that this truce will essentially allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and facilitate relief efforts for the brotherly Palestinian people, he noted.

Bourita said that the Middle East region will not escape the logic of crises succession without recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to the establishment of their independent State.

In this regard, he noted that Morocco's ambition and will, as underlined by HM the King, for an end to the crisis in the Middle East requires the international community to go beyond the stage of crisis management to move to the stage of opening new perspectives to achieve radical solutions to key questions, notably the Palestinian people's enjoyment of their rights.

Bourita called on moving away from the logic of crisis management and opening up prospects for peace through a real political process that would achieve a two-State solution, a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Al Quds as capital, living side by side with an Israeli State.