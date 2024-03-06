The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, held talks, on March, 06, 2024 with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on the sidelines of the 161st ordinary session of the Arab League's Council at Foreign Ministers Level.
These talks focused on reviewing the Moroccan presidency of the Arab League Council at ministerial level, in the light of the latest developments of the extremely complex and dangerous situation in the region, following Israel's continuing offensive against the Gaza Strip.
Discussions also looked at ways of strengthening joint Arab action and developing mechanisms for collective action to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place on the international scene.