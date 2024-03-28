An agreement on the mutual recognition of driving licenses for conversion purposes was signed, between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Italy, on wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in Rome.
This agreement aims to remove the obstacles encountered by Moroccans residing in Italy when converting their new-generation driving licenses with Italian registration authorities.
The signing of this agreement is the culmination of a long cycle of negotiations between the two countries. It reflects the constant commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco to defend the interests of Moroccans living abroad, in accordance with the Most High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.