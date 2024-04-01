Morocco’s Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, and Spain’s Ambassador to Morocco, Enrique Ojeda, examined, here Friday, the ways to promote bilateral cooperation in youth, culture and communication.

During this meeting, both parties hailed the strong historical ties and the strategic relations between the Kingdoms of Morocco and Spain, welcoming the new momentum experienced by these relations, following the meeting between His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez in April 2022, and the adoption, on this occasion, of the Joint Declaration between the two countries, the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication said in a press release.

They also underlined the importance of cultural rapprochement between Moroccan and Spanish peoples, particularly in view of Morocco's organization, alongside Spain and Portugal, of the 2030 World Cup.

In this context, the two officials agreed to devise a joint action plan in youth, communication and culture, calling for promoting women’s presence in the sports press as well as strengthening ties between Moroccan sports journalists and their Spanish peers in the run-up to the 2030 World Cup.

They also underlined the importance of promoting institutional collaboration between the Higher Institute of Information and Communication (ISIC) and the University of Madrid.