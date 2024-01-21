The House of Representatives Speaker, Rachid Talbi El Alami, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, at the official inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi, the re-elected President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which took place on Januray, 3023, 20 in the capital Kinshasa.

The official inauguration ceremony took place at the Stade des Martyrs (DRC national stadium) in Kinshasa, in the presence of several heads of state and delegation, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, and a number of civilian and military personalities.

On this occasion, the House of Representatives Speaker, accompanied by the Moroccan Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rachid Agassim, expressed to the DRC President the warmest congratulations of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His sincere wishes for success in the pursuit of his mission to serve the development of his nation and the prosperity of the Congolese people.

Rachid Talbi El Alami also informed the Congolese Head of State of His Majesty the King's willingness to strengthen the strong relations of cooperation between the two countries, and to reinforce them in all fields in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

According to the final results of the December 20 presidential election, confirmed by the Constitutional Council, President Tshisekedi, who has been in power since January 2019, won 73.47% of the vote.