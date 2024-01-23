Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Rachid Talbi El Alami, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, at the official inauguration ceremony of president-elect of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, which took place on Monday in the capital Monrovia.

The official investiture ceremony took place at the Capitol Building (Parliament) in the presence of heads of state and delegation, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Liberia, and several other personalities.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI had sent a message of congratulations to Boakai, on the occasion of his election as president of the Republic of Liberia.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed to Boakai His warm congratulations and His sincere wishes of success in his presidential duties to serve the brotherly Liberian people and to achieve their aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

HM the King seized this opportunity to praise the privileged bilateral relations, based on friendship and mutual esteem, reiterating His firm determination to work together with the Liberian president-elect to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation to serve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples and to consolidate the unity, stability and prosperity of the African continent.