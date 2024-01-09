In a move aimed at enhancing services for Moroccans residing abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates has introduced a new procedure for proximity consular services. This initiative, launched under the directive of HM King Mohammed VI, is designed to modernize and bring consular services closer to the expectations of users.

The new procedure, applicable at all diplomatic missions and consular posts, regardless of the specific post tied to their places and countries of residence, is a response to the evolving needs of the Moroccan diaspora. It seeks to provide modern and interactive consular services, aligning with HM the King's commitment to serving Moroccans abroad.

Key to the implementation of this procedure was the establishment of a centralized electronic registry of consular registrations on October 23, 2023. This registry features unique identifiers unaffected by changes in the attachment post. Simultaneously, new developments in computer systems for consular services were introduced, covering all aspects of the reform.

The centralized electronic registry empowers Moroccans abroad to request appointments for various consular services, including passports, national identity cards, notarial acts, legalization, and certificates. Applicants have the flexibility to present themselves at any consular network post of the Kingdom to receive their services.

To ensure the effectiveness of the new procedure, a test phase for the issuance of proximity consular services was initiated on November 13, 2023, at consular posts in France. Following a successful trial, implementation expanded to Consulates General in Spain from November 20, 2023.

After a thorough evaluation of the test phase at pilot posts in Spain and France, it was decided to roll out this solution across all Diplomatic Missions and Consular Posts of the Kingdom, providing a standardized and improved experience for Moroccans abroad.

Moroccans residing abroad are now able to submit their appointment requests and receive all the aforementioned consular services at any diplomatic mission or consular post of the Kingdom.

Services related to civil status, such as the transcription of birth and death, issuance of birth and death certificates, and family booklets, are exceptions pending the implementation of the application text for the new law on civil status. The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to further enhance consular services and meet the evolving needs of the Moroccan diaspora.