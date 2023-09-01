His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.
In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to Mirziyoyev, and of further progress and prosperity to the Uzbek people.
"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the fraternal relations rooted in mutual esteem between our peoples. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen and diversify our fruitful cooperation, thus fulfilling our peoples' shared aspirations," writes the Sovereign.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.