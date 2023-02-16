His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In this message, HM the King expresses, in His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes of good health and happiness to Vučić and of further progress and prosperity to the Serbian people.
"I avail myself of this opportunity to say how much I value the friendship and close cooperation between the kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Serbia. I am sure Your Excellency is as keen as I am to further strengthen our ties and thus serve our peoples' common interests," the Sovereign says in the message.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.