Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Malta, George Vella, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes of good health and happiness to the president of Malta and further progress and prosperity to the Maltese people.

Welcoming the renewed dynamism of the special relations enjoyed by the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Malta at the diplomatic and bilateral cooperation levels, HM the King reiterates His determination to continue to work together with Vella to strengthen these ties to fulfill the aspirations of the two friendly peoples and promote understanding and solidarity in the Mediterranean region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.