HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the King of Malaysia, HM Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, on the occasion of his country's independence day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, to the Malaysian King, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, wishing the Malaysian people further progress and prosperity.
"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the fraternal bonds and fruitful cooperation between our countries. I am confident Your Majesty is keen as I am to strengthen our ties and open up new prospects for cooperation, thus serving our peoples' mutual interests," HM the King points out.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.