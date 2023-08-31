HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, on the occasion of his country's independence day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, to the Kyrgyz President, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, wishing the Kyrgyz people further progress and prosperity.
"I should like you to know how much I value the relations rooted in friendship between the Kingodm of Morocco and the Kyrgyz Republic. I look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our ties and make sure our close cooperation fulfils our peoples' shared aspirations," HM the King points out.