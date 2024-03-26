Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Hellenic Republic, Ms. Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Sakellaropoulou His warmest congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity to the Greek people.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to express His determination to continue working with the Greek president to strengthen the close cooperation between the two countries and expand it to all sectors of common interest, for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

