His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Guatemala, Mr. Alejandro Giammattei, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to President Giammattei and His best wishes to the Guatemalan people for further progress and prosperity.
"I take this opportunity to express my pride in the distinguished relations uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Guatemala, which I am sure will continue on their path towards further development and fulfillment, in the service of our two friendly peoples," HM the King says in this message.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.