His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to Guillermo Lasso and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Ecuadorian people.
HM the King also takes this opportunity to emphasise Morocco's determination to strengthen its relations with the Republic of Ecuador, by stepping up bilateral cooperation and diversifying its fields, within a framework of dialogue, consultation and mutual respect, in the service of the common interests of both peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.