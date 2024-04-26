Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HM King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to TM King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, on the occasion of their country's celebration of its National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses, to the Dutch Sovereigns, His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness, wishing the Dutch people further progress and prosperity.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how keen I am to continue working with you to strengthen the relations rooted in friendship and mutual esteem between our countries," the Sovereign points out. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.