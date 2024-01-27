HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the Governor-General of Australia, Mr. David Hurley, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Hurley and extends His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Australian people.
"I am deeply satisfied with the relations based on close friendship, fruitful cooperation and mutual esteem between our countries," HM the King points out.
"I therefore look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to expand our ties in all sectors of common interest, for the benefit of our peoples," the Sovereign further noted.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.