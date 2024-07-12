Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Principe, Carlos Vila Nova, on his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations to Mr. Carlos Vila Nova and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the people of São Tomé and Principe.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to commend the relations based on close friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, reiterating His determination to continue working with President Vila Nova to strengthen bilateral relations in all sectors of common interest, for the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.