HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, on her country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Siljanovska-Davkova, as well as His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Macedonian people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to reiterate His determination to work with Siljanovska-Davkova to strengthen close friendship between the two countries and to give fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation in all sectors, for the mutual interest of the two friendly peoples.

