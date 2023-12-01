Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI at the World Climate Action Summit, held as part of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which kicked off on December,01, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

On her arrival at Expo City Dubai, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa was greeted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the State of the United Arab Emirates.

After posing for a family photo with the Heads of State and Government and representatives of the participating countries, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa joined the conference hall.

The Summit opened with speeches by the UN Secretary-General, the president of the United Arab Emirates and King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Some 160 Heads of State and Government as well as representatives of State parties will be making national statements on how they are addressing climate change issues and their countries' plans to scale up emissions reduction commitments, as the world warms at an unprecedented rate.

COP28 provides an appropriate platform for achieving climate ambitions and strengthening sustainable development, in the interests of present and future generations. It is also an opportunity for States and non-state parties to consolidate their cooperation and combine their efforts on climate action.

The Conference marks the conclusion of the "Global Stocktake", the first assessment of global progress in implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement.