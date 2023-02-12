Head of Government, Mr. Aziz Akhannouch represents His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, at the Conference in support of the Holy City, which began on February 12, 2023 at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The Moroccan delegation participating in this high-level conference includes the director in charge of managing the Bayt Mal Al Quds Acharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, the director of Legal Affairs and Treaties at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad, El Hassan Lasri, and the Moroccan ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Ahmed Tazi.

The conference has a strong Arab and Islamic presence, with the participation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sissi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as high-level representatives of regional, Arab and international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the European Union, the African Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Conference addresses political developments in Palestine, in addition to the legal and development dimensions of investment, through three main axes.

The first axis highlights the political reality of the city of Al-Quds and the serious violations committed by the Israeli occupation government, such as land confiscation, settlement construction, house demolitions, forced displacement of citizens from their homes and attempts to change the legal and historical status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in addition to human rights crimes.

The second axis is related to the economic aspect and aims to identify development priorities and investment avenues in the Holy City, especially in the main priority sectors of housing, education, health, tourism, culture, women and youth.

As for the third axis, it includes the legal aspect, since the Al-Quds inhabitants are confronted with numerous racist Israeli laws and procedures, whose main objective is to repress them and which are considered part of the factors that expel the inhabitants of Al-Quds and deprive the Holy City of its Palestinian component.