The Kingdom of Morocco is following with great concern the serious deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip, due to the return of acts of violence and fighting, which have caused human casualties and material damage, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, chairs the Al-Quds Committee, calls for avoiding further escalation and restoring calm so that the situation does not degenerate, thus sparing the region from further tensions that jeopardize the chances for peace.

While reiterating its constant position supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, the Kingdom of Morocco affirms that the lasting solution to the conflict between the two parties, Palestinian and Israeli, lies in the establishment of an independent Palestinian State living side by side with the State of Israel in security and peace, the statement concludes.