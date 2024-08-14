Eritrean nationals, both within the country and abroad, have extended monetary contributions to augment the National Martyrs Trust Fund and support the families of martyrs, according to a report by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

Accordingly, Mr. Goitom Tesfay Hailu contributed 100,000 Nakfa; the cooperative association of Core491 in Sweden contributed 47,144 Kroner; and Eritrean communities in various cities across Sweden contributed a total of 108,560 Kroner, 3,000 Dollars, and 11,139 Nakfa. Additionally, the Eritrean community in Norway contributed 5,000 Kroner, the Lideta Mariam Tewahdo Orthodox Church in Mannheim contributed 300 Euros, and the Eritrean National Committee contributed 8,412 Nakfa towards augmenting the National Martyrs Trust Fund.

Similarly, the Eritrean community in Germany contributed 13,700 Euros, nationals in the Netherlands contributed 6,120 Euros, Mr. Temesgen Kifletsion from Angola contributed 720 Dollars, and Mr. Mehari Tekle and Ms. Genet Kahsai contributed 3,500 Kroner in support of the families of martyrs.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals in Jeddah and its surrounding areas contributed 20,670 Riyals in support of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.