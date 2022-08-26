In 2022, the role of African-tailored financial solutions has been clearly defined, with continental institutions emerging as key for driving investment and development across Africa’s energy landscape. While foreign direct investment may be declining, African institutions are ramping up their own investments in African energy. With this in mind, Nigerian financial institution, Moneda Investment Limited, has joined the African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition - Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18-21, 2022, in Cape Town – as a platinum sponsor for local content and finance.

Since its incorporation in 2015, the Nigerian-based financial institution has been instrumental in maximizing energy production, trading and supply through financial and technical advisory offerings across the entire oil and gas value chain to clients including majors Chevron, TotalEnergies and Shell as well as local firms such as the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited. For its part, the company is committed to becoming a champion of local content while financing local service providers with the aim of developing strong, competitive domestic markets in Africa. By directing capital towards the development of the local workforce and market, Moneda Investments is scaling-up local company participation and opportunities. As such, as the platinum sponsor for local content and finance at AEW 2022, Moneda Investments will be untangling the issues around financing by local companies, engaging with stakeholders on the challenges and opportunities faced in the African energy industry while offering tangible solutions.

While Africa’s energy potential is vast – the continent’s proven reserves are estimated at 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, a lot of which remains untapped – energy poverty continues to rise with 600 million people living without access to reliable and affordable energy and 900 million without access to clean cooking across the continent. However, firms such as Moneda are committed to reversing this trend, improving access to financing so that energy-related developments can take off.

Through a series of partnerships with global energy players including Baker Hughes, bp, and Sahara Group, Moneda Investment is committed to boosting energy investments to improve energy access and economic growth. The company’s participation as a platinum sponsor for AEW 2022 is a further testament of the organization’s commitment to helping Africa develop its own narrative of a just and inclusive energy transition – in which the continent’s oil and gas resources play a key role in driving economic growth and addressing energy poverty challenges.

In line with a just energy transition for Africa, as the diversification of the energy mix intensifies for energy security and sustainability through renewable energies deployment, Moneda Investments has also emerged as a reliable financial partner for renewable developers across the continent, forging strong relationships with major players in the sector to simplify and fast-track technology penetration. In this regard, AEW 2022 – where energy investment deals will be discussed, negotiated and signed – provides the best platform for Moneda Investment to provide an update on some of its project rollouts whilst promoting investment opportunities across Africa’s entire energy value chain to continental and regional energy companies and investors.

“While supportive regulatory frameworks have been established to support the exploitation of oil and gas resources, inadequate investments remain the main barrier for Africa to fulfill its socioeconomic development goals. The Chamber commends the works being undertaken by Moneda. The company’s vision to boost oil and gas investments is what Africa needs to enhance energy access and reduce its reliance on energy imports,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme, ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host representatives from Moneda Investment in high-level panel discussions on energy investments, energy poverty, energy access and sustainable development and monetization of the continent’s energy resources.

Media Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.