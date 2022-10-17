In a media event and panel discussion at the Center for Academic Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, the MOKKI Inc will be launched to concretely help African Universities to improve their campus connections and learning, work and service environments and to have immersive connections to the US universities and companies for expertise, improved services and remote jobs. These are at the same time opportunities for positive impact on African businesses and economies. The event will be organized by Start North, the Finnish technology learning accelerator network. Start North is also a co-owner of MOKKI Inc together with its top experts and the world's leading investors. MOKKI Inc cooperates with leading telecom operators to provide the service.

