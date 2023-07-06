38 year old Nadifo, found herself in deep distress after devastating floods forced her to flee her home, in May 2023. Leaving behind cherished belongings, she sought refuge in the Burdaar IDP camp, her three young children with her. The family faced numerous challenges exacerbated by harsh living conditions and limited access to basic necessities.

The situation worsened when Nadifo and her children fell ill from consuming contaminated water. With their health fragile and Nadifo's own condition deteriorating, she struggled to meet her responsibilities. Severe diarrhea plagued her youngest child, aged one, as well as her three-year-old and six-year-old, resulting in malnutrition.

Responding promptly, the UNFPA Mobile outreach team, in partnership with SBACO, visited Nadifo, providing her with medication to treat diarrhea and multivitamins for her malnourished children. During subsequent visits, the team witnessed their steady recovery.

In addition, the outreach team discovered that Nadifo was three months pregnant and advised her to visit a UNFPA-funded Antenatal clinic operated by SBACO. Recognizing the extent of her loss due to the floods, Nadifo was also registered to receive a dignity kit, to help her manage her personal hygiene and wellbeing.

Mobile outreach services play a pivotal role in Somalia, particularly in assisting vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those displaced by conflicts. These services have emerged as beacons of hope, reaching out to remote areas where healthcare access is limited or nonexistent. By providing essential medical care, counseling, and support, the mobile outreach teams offer a glimmer of safety and relief.

For women like Nadifo, who are displaced and pregnant or lactating, these services are invaluable. The mobile outreach teams provide crucial care, ensuring that pregnant women receive necessary check-ups, screenings, and guidance for a healthy pregnancy.

Throughout June 2023, the outreach program in Beletweyne made a significant impact, providing outpatient services to over 1,000 women through referrals.

Now filled with joy and gratitude, Nadifo is preparing to rebuild her life and home after the disaster, thanks to the invaluable assistance she received from the mobile outreach team.