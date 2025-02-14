In a heartwarming ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Health and attended by government officials, health workers, and partners, Minister Louise M. Kpoto extended her farewell to WHO Representative, Dr Peter Clement as he concludes his assignment in Liberia.

Dr. Clement arrived in Liberia in 2002 and served as WHO senior technical officer for 15 years, overseeing the Disease Prevention and Control and WHO Emergency programs, before he was appointed WHO Representative for Liberia. During his tenure, Liberia made significant strides in strengthening its health system, through improved access to healthcare for people with disabilities, the establishment of critical health infrastructure, including oxygen plants, and successful vaccination campaigns against polio, HPV, and malaria. He also led the emergency response to Ebola, COVID-19 and mpox in Liberia.

“His leadership was critical in achieving one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination coverages in the region, positioning Liberia among the first five countries to achieve this monumental milestone. He coordinated novel vaccination programs and facilitated the donation of essential medicines and medical supplies, significantly improving healthcare delivery,” remarked Dr Catherine Cooper, Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health.



Dr. Clement championed Liberia's health sector, securing vital resources and partnerships and raising Liberia's global health profile, as recognized by the Minister of Health during the farewell ceremony.



“We appreciate all Dr Clement has done for the Liberian people. Under his leadership, Liberia was recognized as the First Vice President at the WHO UN Assembly. For the first time, I had the privilege of chairing the WHO Ministers' meeting, and his guidance placed Liberia at the forefront of global health discussions,” Dr. Kpoto stated.

Reflecting on his tenure, Dr Clement thanked the government, the people of Liberia, and health partners for their fruitful collaboration which he credited for his achievements. He pledged his enduring support for Liberia's health sector and urged partners to maintain their dedication to improving the nation's healthcare.

As Dr Clement’s chapter in Liberia closes, another one opens in Zambia where he has been appointed to serve as WHO Representative.