The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita received, on June 06, 2023 in Rabat, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly, Mr. Zsolt Nemeth.

In a statement to the press following talks with Mr. Bourita, Mr. Nemeth praised "the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco, which will help stabilize the Mediterranean and resolve the conflict in the Sahara".

He welcomed the United States' support for this autonomy plan.

With regard to cooperation between Rabat and Budapest, Mr. Nemeth pointed out that the friendly relationship between the two countries is developed through two channels: the foreign ministries, on the one hand, and the parliaments, on the other, stressing that parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation between Moroccan and Hungarian legislative institutions are fruitful.

He added that as part of this cooperation, Hungary has increased the number of scholarships awarded to Moroccan students to 165 per year.

He also welcomed the academic cooperation, which he described as fruitful, expressing his wish to deepen economic, social and cultural cooperation between Rabat and Budapest.