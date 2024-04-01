Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea


The Government of the Republic of Korea welcomes the election of Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the next President of Senegal on Sunday, March 24, and commends the presidential election for being carried out in a peaceful and transparent manner in accordance with Senegal's mature democratic system.

The Korean Government looks forward to working with the new Senegalese government to further develop the forward-looking friendly and cooperative relationship between our two countries based on shared values.

