United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


H.E. Abdulla Mohamed Alblooki, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Vacaba Diaby, Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire to the UAE.

Alblooki wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and his country.

The newly appointed Côte d'Ivoire Ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position under the visionary policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

