Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD) and KAOUN International, has officially announced the much-anticipated third edition of GITEX Africa Morocco (www.GITEXAfrica.com), set to take place from April 14 to 16, 2025, in the vibrant city of Marrakech. As Africa’s largest and most influential technology and startup event, GITEX Africa Morocco stands as a beacon of innovation, fostering investment, technological breakthroughs, and economic transformation across the continent.

With the resounding success of previous editions, GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 is poised to be bigger, bolder, and more transformative than ever before. This year’s event will feature specialized industry summits, exclusive creative industry activations, and high-impact networking forums, all meticulously designed to connect government officials, industry pioneers, investors, and entrepreneurs in groundbreaking discussions and collaborations. With a reinforced focus on Africa’s digital public infrastructure, emerging AI ecosystems, and cutting-edge technological advancements, this edition will further establish Africa as a key player in the global tech landscape.

Key features of GITEX Africa Morocco 2025

Pioneering industry-centric initiatives

Among the most highly anticipated additions to GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 is the Africa Future Connectivity Summit, an exclusive assembly for leaders in telecommunications, cloud computing, and data centers. This summit will delve into the far-reaching impact of broadband expansion, 5G deployment, and cloud-driven advancements, fostering strategic public-private partnerships that will shape Africa’s digital future.

Bridging global African innovation

Another key addition to GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 is the Diaspora Studio, a dedicated hub designed to unite African innovators across the world. This initiative aims to unlock investment opportunities, cross-border partnerships, and knowledge-sharing between the African diaspora and local tech ecosystems. By engaging with venture capitalists, startup incubators, and leading research institutions, this platform will serve as a powerful conduit for advancing Africa’s technological leadership on the world stage.

Government leadership and global collaboration

The Moroccan government remains a steadfast advocate for GITEX Africa Morocco’s growth, reinforcing its vision of establishing Morocco as a premier digital hub in Africa, in line with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI who stressed the necessity for Africa to be actively engaged in the digital transformation the world is witnessing today. The event will host high-level government representatives, regulatory bodies, and technology industry leaders, driving pivotal conversations on AI governance, digital regulations, and the policies defining Africa’s innovation landscape.

H.E. Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate in Charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Government of Morocco, emphasized the government’s dedication to this mission, stating: “Following the success of the 2024 edition, Morocco is proud to host the 3rd edition of GITEX AFRICA, reaffirming its role as a key enabler of Africa’s digital transformation. Under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, and with the strong commitment of the Moroccan Government, this edition will introduce strategic sectors such as EdTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, and SportsTech, reinforcing Africa’s position as a global hub for innovation. GITEX AFRICA 2025 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to foster high-impact collaborations and accelerate the continent’s integration into the global digital economy. Morocco remains committed to driving Africa’s technological future through innovation, investment, and strategic partnerships.”

In addition to strong government support, the private sector is also demonstrating its commitment to Africa’s economic growth, with notably the International Finance Corporation (IFC) joining GITEX Africa as the Economic Development Partner. IFC’s involvement underscores its dedication to fostering sustainable investment and driving the continent’s digital transformation.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will make a landmark appearance at GITEX Africa 2025, highlighting the intersection of global investment, technology, and entrepreneurship. A keynote from IFC’s Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, will address Africa’s economic evolution and the role of tech-driven growth. This engagement underscores the continent’s rising digital economy and the drive for scalable innovation in fintech and agribusiness.

Additionally, SheWins Africa, an IFC initiative will be featured, reinforcing its mission to empower women-led startups and drive inclusive economic growth across the continent.

Expanding sustainability and digital impact

As GITEX Impact continues to grow, the 2025 edition will expand beyond its traditional focus on agritech, climate, and water technologies to encompass energy transition, mobility, edutech, and sports technologies. These pivotal sectors are instrumental in shaping Africa’s sustainable economic development, reinforcing GITEX Africa Morocco’s commitment to utilizing technology as a force for social and economic transformation.

Mr. Mohammed Drissi Melyani, Director General of ADD said “GITEX Africa Morocco has become the continent’s foremost platform for digital transformation, facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices in technological innovation while strengthening the global competitiveness of Africa’s public and private ecosystems.

This third edition arrives at a crucial juncture, aligning with the worldwide acceleration of digital transition. GITEX Africa Morocco will address key challenges related to the resilience of the digital economy by showcasing strategic sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Edutech, Agritech, Health Tech, Smart Cities, and E-Government, all in full alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. As a global technology gathering, its overarching mission is to explore the boundless potential of digital innovation and its transformative impact, paving the way for a more inclusive and responsible future.”

With an expanded presence of over 1,400 exhibitors from 130+ countries, GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 is expected to attract thousands of technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking, deal-making, and knowledge exchange. The event will serve as the foremost platform for showcasing breakthrough innovations across AI, fintech, cybersecurity, health tech, smart cities, and digital transformation.

KAOUN International, the overseas events company of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and organiser of GITEX events globally, is spearheading the event’s evolution as a world-class technology showcase. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, underscored the significance of this year’s edition, stating, “GITEX Africa's momentum is advancing as new partnerships are forged and new industry sectors are explored to broaden the impact on the Africa's digital landscape.

To harness the positive outcomes from these initiatives, necessitate commitment and resilience from private and public stakeholders. We are confident GITEX AFRICA shall play a significant role in actuating and fast tracking the leverage of tech and adoption of AI in these vital sectors of economies.”

Seizing the future of Africa’s digital revolution

As Africa’s digital economy surges—projected to contribute $712 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2050—GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 presents a historic opportunity to engage with the continent’s brightest innovators, industry leaders, and global stakeholders. With Africa’s startup ecosystem poised to attract over $5 billion in venture capital investments, coupled with an expanding tech-savvy workforce, the continent is primed for rapid technological acceleration.

GITEX Africa Morocco 2025 is the stage where the future of Africa’s digital economy takes shape. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative event. Register now to attend or exhibit at www.GITEXAfrica.com, and secure your position at the center of Africa’s most influential technology gathering.

Join us in Marrakech from April 14 to 16, 2025, as we chart the next chapter of Africa’s digital revolution and redefine the continent’s role in the global AI economy.

About GITEX Africa Morocco:

GITEX Africa Morocco is the largest and most influential technology and startup event on the African continent, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to shape the future of Africa’s digital economy. Hosted under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and organised by KAOUN International in partnership with the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform and the Digital Development Agency (ADD), the event serves as a gateway to Africa’s burgeoning tech sector.

Held annually in Marrakech, GITEX Africa Morocco provides an unparalleled platform for showcasing breakthrough innovations across artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity, smart cities, healthtech, agritech, connectivity, edutech and digital public infrastructure. The event fosters strategic partnerships, investment opportunities, and high-impact collaborations, reinforcing Africa’s position as a global hub for technology and digital transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/.