Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced that they will be in Cairo, Egypt, from October 21 to 22, 2023, to take part in the Cairo Peace Summit. They will meet counterparts and foreign officials at the summit. They will reiterate Canada’s unequivocal condemnation of the terror attack by Hamas on Israel and also exchange views with the international community on the risks that an escalation of violence poses for regional security.

The ministers will underscore Canada’s grave concerns with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of ensuring that assistance can reach Palestinian civilians. They will also highlight Canada’s leadership with the initial allocation of $10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to address urgent needs stemming from the crisis in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Minister Joly will also meet with staff at the Canadian embassy in Cairo to discuss their efforts to support Canadians in the region, including their work to help Canadians leave the Gaza Strip.

Ministers Joly and Hussen will also reiterate Canada’s call for all civilians to be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.