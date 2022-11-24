Regional energy ministers to discuss current and future trends across the African oil and gas sector in a high-level ministerial panel at AOG 2022.

Under the theme, ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’, the 2022 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3F0uYmc) – Angola’s premier event for energy policymakers, companies and investors from across the regional and global landscape, which will run from November 29 – December 01 in Luanda – will host a Ministerial Panel where regional energy ministers will discuss how both Angola and the African continent at large can harness its vast oil and gas resources for an energy secure future.

Featuring H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Angola; H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Democratic Republic of Congo; Hon. Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, Namibia; H.E. Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC; Cheikh Niane, Secretary General of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, Senegal; and Foday Mansaray, Director General, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone, AOG 2022’s Ministerial Panel will discuss the right and will to develop the continent’s hydrocarbon (https://bit.ly/3GJum62) resources in pursuit of improved energy access and socioeconomic growth.

For Angola (https://bit.ly/3EzutOS), maximizing the country’s oil and gas resources could not come at a more critical time. While the country continues to face price hikes, supply constraints and inadequate investment, proven reserves of over 8.5 billion barrels of oil and 11 trillion cubic feet lay the foundation for robust economic growth on the back of hydrocarbon development. Meanwhile, for Africa, with energy poverty remaining a key challenge, investing in Angolan oil and gas could bring the supplies needed to kickstart industrialization and electrification continent-wide.

Recognizing the role the country’s resources play, Angola has implemented a series of efforts aimed at reforming energy policies and fiscal terms to attract investment and drive energy sector growth. As such, the country is more attractive than ever, offering lucrative opportunities for project developers and financiers alike.

Stepping into this picture, AOG 2022’s Ministerial Panel will not only feature high-level discussions on resource maximization and monetization but will kickstart the numerous discussions that will take place over the course of the three-day event. As the official platform where Angola’s entire hydrocarbon ecosystem is explored, AOG 2022 presents the ideal platform for African energy ministers to promote investment opportunities (https://bit.ly/3gv0KOU) across the entire value chain while engaging with a host of global investors and players.