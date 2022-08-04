The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), has learnt with shock about the killing of Mr Hendrik Pistorius, a farmer in New Caledonia, Piketberg, in the Western Cape.

It is alleged that the body of Mr Pistorius was discovered in a bin at his farm yesterday morning.

The minister condemns this barbaric act with the strongest contempt it deserves. “The killing of farmers and farm workers has a negative impact on the agricultural sector,” said Minister Didiza.

The minister calls for police to do whatever it takes to apprehend the perpetrators of this gruesome act as soon as possible.

“I wish to call upon for the improved relationships between farmers, farm workers, neighbouring communities and the police in order to put a stop to these senseless killings,” said Minister Didiza.

“I wish to convey my sincere and deepest condolences to Mr Pistorius family, friends, and colleagues.