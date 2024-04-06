Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, will represent the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, at the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
The National Commemoration Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday 7th April 2024, will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.
The Rwandan genocide, also known as the genocide against the Tutsi, occurred during 100 days, between 7 April to 15 July 1994 when over 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.