On 21 September 2023, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde participated in the 23rd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Chaired by the Honourable Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, who serves as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Chair-in-Office, the event convened Foreign Affairs Ministers from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on key issues of shared concern.
This year’s CFAMM provided a vital platform for members to receive updates on the progress of mandates agreed upon during the 2022 CHOGM. Discussions were centred around preparations for the forthcoming CHOGM, scheduled to be convened in Apia, Samoa in 2024. Notably, the Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, unveiled her vision for the 2024 CHOGM with the theme “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”.
Minister Radegonde was accompanied at the meeting by Mr. Jeremy Radegonde, Second Secretary at the Seychelles Permanent Mission in New York.