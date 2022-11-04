The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has undertaken a Working Visit to Bujumbura, in the Republic of Burundi, to co-chair an Inaugural Burundi – South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), with her counterpart, HE Ambassador Albert Shingiro, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, on 04 November 2022.

The JCC will provide a platform for South African institutions to explore further cooperation with Burundi in existing and new areas. The following economic sectors have been identified as priorities for South Africa, namely, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, oil and gas, energy, mining, waste management, packaging, and tourism.

South Africa’s relations with Burundi are sound and very cordial and have improved since the establishment of official diplomatic ties on 23 June 1995.

South Africa played a key role in the African Union (AU)-led Burundi Peace Process that resulted in the signing of the Arusha Peace Accords in 2000.

Bilateral trade with Burundi remains low. The major exports from South Africa to Burundi n 2021 amounted to R83, 233, 390 million and included: Coal, Petroleum and Electricity, Vehicles and accessories, Beverages, spirits and vinegar, sugar and sugar confectionery, Catalytic Converters, Computers and Mechanical Appliances and Medical and Photographic Equipment. Exports from Burundi to South Africa in 2021 amounted to R7,730,580 million and constitute: coffee, tea, mate and spices, medical and photographic equipment, clothing, and accessories, knitted or crocheted, oil seeds and oleaginous fruits and footwear and gaiters.

The Minister is leading a delegation comprising senior official representatives from over ten National Departments, including the School of Government.