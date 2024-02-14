The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) on 14-15 February 2024, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The AU Executive Council is composed of foreign ministers, or such other ministers or authorities as designated by the governments of Member States.

The Executive Council’s core functions include considering reports and making recommendations to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

On the margins of the Executive Council, Minister Pandor will chair a meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council. The meeting is scheduled for 16 February 2024 and will consider matters relating to the state of peace and security on the continent.

Minister Pandor will also hold bilateral meetings with several of her counterparts.

The 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU will take place in Addis Ababa on 17-18 February 2024 under the theme: “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa”.