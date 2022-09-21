Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation


The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will deliver South Africa’s statement to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77) today, 21 September 2022.

UNGA77 is taking place at the United Nations headquarters from 20-27 September 2022 under the theme: “A watershed moment: Unlocking transformative solutions to interlocking challenges.”

Minister Pandor is scheduled to speak at approximately 18h00 New York time (or thereafter, depending on the running of the programme). The address will be available live on the UN webcast: https://media.un.org/en/webtv.

