The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, will, this evening, 05 October 2022, deliver a keynote address at the launch of the Irish Solidarity with the Anti-Apartheid Struggle in South Africa Exhibition at the Freedom Park, in Pretoria.
In its efforts to highlight the historical links between South Africa and Ireland, the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa curated an exhibition, which focusses on Irish solidarity with South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle.
Some of the notable campaigns, led by the Irish Anti-Apartheid Movement (IIAM) in its objectives to end apartheid and show solidarity with the people of South Africa, include:
- The 1963 playwrights’ campaign - 25 Irish playwrights including Samuel Beckett and Sean O'Casey refused permission for their plays to be performed before segregated audiences in South Africa
- The sports boycott campaign of 1969 against the Springbok rugby tour of Ireland, brought the issue of apartheid firmly on the political map of Ireland and culminated in one of the largest demonstrations in the streets of Dublin
- The first conference on links between the European Union and South Africa was held in Dublin in 1979. Oliver Tambo, then President of the ANC was the main speaker. The conference led to the development of the Liaison Group of anti-apartheid movements in Europe which pressured the European Community to take a strong stance against apartheid
- The Dunnes Stores’ strikers refused to handle South African goods from 1984 to 1987. Because of their determination, the Irish Government banned the import of South African fruit and vegetables
- The visit of Nelson Mandela to Ireland in 1990, when Nelson Mandela was greeted by thousands of people at the Mansion House and where he was to sign the roll of honour as a freeman of Dublin - an honour which was conferred on him in 1988.