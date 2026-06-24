Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa in Doha Ghulam Hoosein Asmal. 

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual concern.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.