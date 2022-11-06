Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Sunday the copies of credentials of HE Crispen Toga Mavodza as non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe and HE Tin Yu as non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the State of Qatar.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the two Ambassadors success in performing their missions, stressing the provision of all support to elevate bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to a closer cooperation in all fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.