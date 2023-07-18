Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received Tuesday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia Farhad Khalif.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.

