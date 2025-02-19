Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.