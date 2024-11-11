Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Sunday with HE Minster of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, Ali Yousuf Al Sharif, on the margins of the preparatory ministerial meeting of joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, as well as a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

