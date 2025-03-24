Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

