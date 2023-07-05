United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Wednesday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan Deng Dau Deng, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

